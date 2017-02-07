Legislation requires sonograms 48 hou...

Legislation requires sonograms 48 hours prior to abortions

A bill in the Alabama House would require a woman to have a sonogram at least 48 hours prior to an abortion. Penalties for abortion providers who don't comply with the mandates of House Bill 131 would face 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million per abortion, according to the legislation.

