Juvenile linked to Decatur store burglaries
Decatur police said two burglaries to a Decatur store in January led to the arrest Sunday of a 17-year-old. Police said a store in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast reported burglaries the nights of Jan. 16 and Jan. 17. A surveillance video showed a male arriving at the store in a full-size GMC truck, police said, and the suspect broke into the business and stole merchandise.
