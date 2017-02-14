Judicial realignment bill clears Senate
A bill to realign the future distribution of circuit and district judges around the state cleared the Senate today and now moves to the House. "This bill is about putting judges where they're needed and not where they aren't," Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said about Senate Bill 90. "The state's growth has changed tremendously and case filings are up tremendously in some areas of the state, and it's important we put the resources where they're needed."
