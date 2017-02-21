Is winter over already? Don't bet on it just yet, forecasters say
And despite a brief cooldown this weekend, temperatures are expected to climb back to above average next week, and no major Arctic air outbreaks are poised to head this direction, according to forecasters. "Absolutely ," said John DeBlock from the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|5 hr
|Faye Brown
|3
|alabama lottery
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Wed
|ThomasA
|10
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|20
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Feb 22
|Nancy Millican
|36
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC