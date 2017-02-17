Henry: Distrust divides GOP caucus over fellow Morgan lawmaker Hammon
Today, Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle, said the 72-member House Republican Caucus split Wednesday on whether Majority Leader Micky Hammon, R-Decatur, should be removed from the leadership position. Hammon retained the seat he's had for six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber harmon
|4 hr
|saddness
|1
|its useless but what ever
|4 hr
|truth be it
|2
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|7 hr
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Wed
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Wed
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Feb 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC