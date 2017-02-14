Good start for Bowling administration

Good start for Bowling administration

Mayor Tab Bowling entered office with little budgetary or political experience, but he and the City Council have what may be more important: The mutual respect needed to arrive at reasoned decisions. Candidate Tab Bowling represented a risk for Decatur voters.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists 1 hr Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
Why do Mexicans smell? Mon ThomasA 2
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Feb 11 Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 1
Making America Great Again Feb 11 Spreadlovenothate 9
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Feb 10 Real 47
News Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10) Feb 9 Susan 6
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... Feb 8 ThomasA 24
See all Decatur Discussions

