Good start for Bowling administration
Mayor Tab Bowling entered office with little budgetary or political experience, but he and the City Council have what may be more important: The mutual respect needed to arrive at reasoned decisions. Candidate Tab Bowling represented a risk for Decatur voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|1 hr
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Mon
|ThomasA
|2
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 11
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Feb 10
|Real
|47
|Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10)
|Feb 9
|Susan
|6
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|24
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC