Glass State House: Bentley isn't only one with campaign finance problems

19 hrs ago

If Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment goes to the Alabama House, two lawmakers could find themselves in a pickle. Rep. Terri Collins and Rep. Laura Hall both accepted money outside the campaign finance widow, just like the governor.

