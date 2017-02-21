Glass State House: Bentley isn't only one with campaign finance problems
If Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment goes to the Alabama House, two lawmakers could find themselves in a pickle. Rep. Terri Collins and Rep. Laura Hall both accepted money outside the campaign finance widow, just like the governor.
