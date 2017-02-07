Free income tax preparation at Turner...

Free income tax preparation at Turner-Surles

The Decatur Daily

Impact Alabama is offering free income tax preparation for low-income families in Decatur at the Turner-Surles Community Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W. Students from the University of Alabama-Huntsville and the University of Alabama will help families with children earning up to $53,000 a year and families without children making up to $20,000 a year. Residents can schedule an appointment by calling 1-844-44T-AXAL.

Decatur, AL

