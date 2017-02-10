Foster home in Longleaf Estates not creating many problems
A foster home for troubled male youths in Longleaf Estates has had few incidents to cause anxiety among those neighbors who were concerned when the home moved there almost a year ago. Morgan County System of Services opened the home in Southwest Decatur for youths ages 10 to 18 who need temporary shelter because of behavior, truancy or running away from home.
