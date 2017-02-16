Former principal of Columbine High among Decatur conference speakers
The principal of Columbine High School during the 1999 mass shooting, a woman rescued from abuse as a child and a survivor of human trafficking are three of the presenters scheduled for the 15th Alabama Child Safety Conference "Protecting Our Children and Teens." Presented by the Mental Health Association in Morgan County, the annual conference will take place March 7 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Epic Church, 607 14th St. S.E. Registration costs $30 if submitted by Feb. 28 and $40 if received later.
