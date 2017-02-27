Forecast: Strong winds, hail possible...

Forecast: Strong winds, hail possible Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Rain showers hit the Decatur area today, leaving water on the West Moulton Street. More showers are expected Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1,000 Robots 16 hr CNN Headline News 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Feb 26 Iggy 28
Republicans love russia Feb 26 Con 1
Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10) Feb 26 Con 37
the soul of star Feb 25 Star will shine a... 1
The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13) Feb 25 ThomasA 4
alabama lottery Feb 24 ThomasA 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC