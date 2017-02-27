Forecast: Strong winds, hail possible Wednesday
Rain showers hit the Decatur area today, leaving water on the West Moulton Street. More showers are expected Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 Robots
|16 hr
|CNN Headline News
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Iggy
|28
|Republicans love russia
|Feb 26
|Con
|1
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|Con
|37
|the soul of star
|Feb 25
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC