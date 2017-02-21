Flipping out: 51st annual Pancake Day set for Saturday
Lured by the smell of flapjacks and the promise of small-town socializing, thousands of north Alabamians will gather at Decatur High School for the Decatur Kiwanis Club's 51st annual Pancake Day on Saturday. For many, the annual eating extravaganza represents a traditional day of food and fellowship.
