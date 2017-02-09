Falkville discusses increasing fuel taxes
The possibility of higher local taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel purchases made inside the town of Falkville and its police jurisdiction was raised during a work session conducted by elected officials on Jan. 31. Mayor Ken Winkles and council members reviewed a chart showing fuel taxes currently being collected by other municipalities.
