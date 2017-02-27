Engineering study of Southeast Decatu...

Engineering study of Southeast Decatur flooding to cost $30,000

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The City Council was presented a proposed contract from Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally Civil Engineers, to study Clark Spring, Brush Creek and Wilson Morgan Lake at Monday's work session. McAnally, who didn't attend the meeting, said Monday after the meeting that he gave the city "a $30,000 estimate but we really don't know the full scope of the project."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1,000 Robots 4 hr CNN Headline News 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Sun Iggy 28
Republicans love russia Sun Con 1
Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10) Sun Con 37
the soul of star Sat Star will shine a... 1
The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13) Feb 25 ThomasA 4
alabama lottery Feb 24 ThomasA 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC