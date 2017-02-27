Engineering study of Southeast Decatur flooding to cost $30,000
The City Council was presented a proposed contract from Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally Civil Engineers, to study Clark Spring, Brush Creek and Wilson Morgan Lake at Monday's work session. McAnally, who didn't attend the meeting, said Monday after the meeting that he gave the city "a $30,000 estimate but we really don't know the full scope of the project."
