Decatur woman, Danville man die in Neel wreck
A red Ford pickup and brown Chevrolet SUV were initially involved in an accident on Danville Road in Neel about 4 a.m., according to State Troopers. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] A red Ford pickup and brown Chevrolet SUV were initially involved in an accident on Danville Road in Neel about 4 a.m., according to State Troopers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Mon
|ThomasA
|2
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 11
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Feb 10
|Real
|47
|Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10)
|Feb 9
|Susan
|6
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|24
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|Feb 4
|Anita Bohner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC