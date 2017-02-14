Decatur woman, Danville man die in Neel wreck

A red Ford pickup and brown Chevrolet SUV were initially involved in an accident on Danville Road in Neel about 4 a.m., according to State Troopers. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] A red Ford pickup and brown Chevrolet SUV were initially involved in an accident on Danville Road in Neel about 4 a.m., according to State Troopers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.