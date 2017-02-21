Decatur woman charged in connection t...

Decatur woman charged in connection to vehicle stolen from Honda dealership

On Sunday, an employee with Honda of Decatur reported to Decatur police that a black 2012 Ford Flex was stolen from the Beltline Road dealership. Police were able to locate the vehicle on Tuesday.

