Decatur set to begin CFO search
Decatur's new chief financial officer position could be posted as early as next week, and the city plans to go about the search process the same way it went about selecting a police chief in 2016. Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Tuesday that the job, which was approved at Monday's City Council meeting, will be posted for 30 days.
Read more at The Decatur Daily.
