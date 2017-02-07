Decatur school board opens field in r...

Decatur school board opens field in replacement search for attorney Shinn

Every law firm in Morgan County will have an opportunity to apply for the vacant attorney's position with Decatur City Schools. The school board - by unanimous consent during its work session last week - agreed to accept proposals before hiring a replacement for Bill Shinn, who retired Jan. 1 after representing the school district for more than two decades.

