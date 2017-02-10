Decatur police: Teen struck in head b...

Decatur police: Teen struck in head by mom's boyfriend in critical condition

A 15-year-old Decatur male is in critical condition after his mother's boyfriend struck him on the head with a baseball bat, according to Decatur police. Robert Wayne Shackelford, 55, 203 Fifth Ave. N.W., Decatur, was charged today with with second-degree domestic violence-assault, police said.

