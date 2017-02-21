Decatur police: Former escaped inmate burglarized home while on the run
Authorities said one of the three inmates who escaped from the Decatur Work Release Center earlier this month allegedly burglarized a home while on the run. Decatur police said Jonathan Keith Kennedy, 38, broke into a residence located in the 600 block of Gordon Drive Southeast and took several items from the home on Feb. 14. Kennedy, along with Michael Ray Morrison, 45, and James Brent Brown, 49, escaped from the work center on Feb 13. A short time after the burglary, Alabama Department of Corrections agents arrested Kennedy and Morrison at Hospitality Park in Decatur .
