Decatur moving sixth-graders from Brookhaven

Decatur City Schools plans to move next year's sixth-grade class at Brookhaven to Oak Park and Cedar Ridge middle schools because of crowding and concerns about safety, school officials said. "We have a capacity issue," Superintendent Dan Brigman said at Friday's two-hour school board work session.

