Decatur moving sixth-graders from Brookhaven
Decatur City Schools plans to move next year's sixth-grade class at Brookhaven to Oak Park and Cedar Ridge middle schools because of crowding and concerns about safety, school officials said. "We have a capacity issue," Superintendent Dan Brigman said at Friday's two-hour school board work session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|16 hr
|Anita Bohner
|2
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|Fri
|Doctor Love
|2
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Feb 2
|huntcoyotes
|23
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 28
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|medical weight loss
|64
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC