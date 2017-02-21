Decatur man guilty of illegally taking unemployment compensation
A Decatur man pleaded guilty to a first-degree theft charge after illegally receiving more than $3,000 in state unemployment compensation, court records show. Charlmers Smith, 47, 2815 Wimberly Drive S.W., was sentenced to two years in jail, which was suspended, and two years of supervised probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|Feb 17
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 15
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb 15
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Feb 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC