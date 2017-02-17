Decatur man facing assault charge

Decatur man facing assault charge

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Decatur man turned himself in Friday on an assault charge stemming from an incident at a Decatur store Feb. 11, Decatur police said. Lamon Quentez Wiley, 30, 1307 Clearview St., S.W., is facing a second-degree assault charge after he was accused of attacking a man at the Dollar General Store at 2006 Danville Road S.W., about noon Feb. 11. Decatur police said, according to an investigation, witnesses said Wiley struck Marlon Collier, of Decatur, in the head with a metal pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shahdad Naghshpour 10 hr Concerned Anerican 1
Amber harmon Fri saddness 1
its useless but what ever Fri truth be it 2
News Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar Fri Russell Carden 1
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Feb 15 Physicist Albert ... 2
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Feb 15 Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
Why do Mexicans smell? Feb 13 ThomasA 2
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,975,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC