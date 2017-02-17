Decatur man facing assault charge

A Decatur man turned himself in Friday on an assault charge stemming from an incident at a Decatur store Feb. 11, Decatur police said. Lamon Quentez Wiley, 30, 1307 Clearview St., S.W., is facing a second-degree assault charge after he was accused of attacking a man at the Dollar General Store at 2006 Danville Road S.W., about noon Feb. 11. Decatur police said, according to an investigation, witnesses said Wiley struck Marlon Collier, of Decatur, in the head with a metal pole.

