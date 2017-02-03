Decatur man charged with trafficking
A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail after being charged with drug trafficking and drug possession Friday, Decatur police said. During a traffic stop, Bryant Oneal Swoopes, 27, 1105 Trent Drive S.W., was charged with trafficking in synthetic controlled substances , possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor, police said.
