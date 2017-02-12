Decatur man arrested after hitting 15...

Decatur man arrested after hitting 15-year-old with baseball bat

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

According to police, Morgan County EMS responded to a seizure call in an apartment complex in Decatur around 1:00 AM Sunday morning. Medical teams found a 15-year-old male seizing and having difficult breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Sat Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 1
Making America Great Again Sat Spreadlovenothate 9
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Feb 10 Real 47
News Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10) Feb 9 Susan 6
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... Feb 8 ThomasA 24
Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers Feb 4 Anita Bohner 2
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville Feb 3 Doctor Love 2
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC