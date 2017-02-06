Decatur man accused of strangling gir...

Decatur man accused of strangling girlfriend

19 hrs ago

A Decatur man was charged with domestic violence by strangulation Sunday after authorities say he assaulted and strangled his girlfriend in her Southwest Decatur home. Christopher O'Neal Fitch, 30, 2304 Calray Ave. S.W., was arrested after the girlfriend was found to have injuries consistent with strangulation, a police report said.

