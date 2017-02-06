Decatur man accused of strangling girlfriend
A Decatur man was charged with domestic violence by strangulation Sunday after authorities say he assaulted and strangled his girlfriend in her Southwest Decatur home. Christopher O'Neal Fitch, 30, 2304 Calray Ave. S.W., was arrested after the girlfriend was found to have injuries consistent with strangulation, a police report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
