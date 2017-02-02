Danville man arrested for burglary

Danville man arrested for burglary

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Hartselle Enquirer

Blake Waylon Hopkins, 27, of Danville was arrested for burglary in the third degree after Decatur police officers arrived at a residence on Truman Avenue to a burglary in progress call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... 37 min huntcoyotes 23
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville 20 hr newtoHuntsville 1
Making America Great Again Jan 28 Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
McClary Tire Center Dec '16 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,023 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC