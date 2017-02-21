DA: Griffin arraignment Thursday

DA: Griffin arraignment Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The Lawrence County district attorney said he expects a suspect who injured four lawmen in a standoff Oct. 16 to plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect at an arraignment in circuit court Thursday. Errek Jett said the case involving Demetrae Oneal Griffin, 25, 643 Lawrence County 203, Danville, likely will not be on a trial docket any time soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making America Great Again Wed ThomasA 10
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) Wed ThomasA 20
Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10) Wed Nancy Millican 36
Shahdad Naghshpour Feb 18 Concerned Anerican 1
Amber harmon Feb 17 saddness 1
News Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar Feb 17 Russell Carden 1
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Feb 15 Physicist Albert ... 2
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC