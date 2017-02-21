DA: Griffin arraignment Thursday

The Lawrence County district attorney said he expects a suspect who injured four lawmen in a standoff Oct. 16 to plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect at an arraignment in circuit court Thursday. Errek Jett said the case involving Demetrae Oneal Griffin, 25, 643 Lawrence County 203, Danville, likely will not be on a trial docket any time soon.

