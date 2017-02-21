Court motion questions sheriff's use ...

Court motion questions sheriff's use of inmate food money; seeks contempt ruling

A human rights group monitoring a federal lawsuit about conditions in the Morgan County Jail is asking that Sheriff Ana Franklin show why she should not be held in contempt for alleged misuse of money intended for feeding inmates and for failing to produce records required by a consent decree in the case. The motion filed Tuesday by the Southern Center for Human Rights said Franklin removed $160,000 from the jail food account in 2015 despite a 2009 amended consent decree that money for feeding inmates "be used exclusively" for that purpose.

