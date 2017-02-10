County jail deal not as sweet for city
Paying Morgan County $100,000 a month to house its inmates may have seemed like a good deal to Decatur officials when the city jail was near capacity, but it may not seem as appealing now with a drastic decrease in the city jail inmate population. The Decatur City Jail was averaging near its capacity of 110 to 120 inmates in 2013 when city leaders decided to close the jail and pay Morgan County $100,000 a month to house and feed those inmates.
