Call for unresponsive man in Decatur parking lot leads to drug charges

Decatur police arrested an Eva man on two drug charges Saturday after authorities were called to Hardee's on U.S. 31 about an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the parking lot, authorities said. Allen Lee Carter, 33, 324 Lawrence Cove Road, Eva, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a prescription drug, a police news release said.

