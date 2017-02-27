Calhoun overcame major obstacles to become state's largest community college
Calhoun Community College nursing students Kimberly Traywick, left, and Brittany Swinford outside the Health Science Building. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] A superintendent's thwarted plans, money troubles and the views of a consultant and a college president were key moments that almost kept the college from becoming Alabama's largest community college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 Robots
|16 hr
|CNN Headline News
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Iggy
|28
|Republicans love russia
|Feb 26
|Con
|1
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|Con
|37
|the soul of star
|Feb 25
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC