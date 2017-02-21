Bowman, Fite princess and prince of Carnival
Thousands watch as floats roll down Second Avenue in downtown Decatur during the annual Carnegie Carnival on Saturday evening. More photos at decaturdaily.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|15 hr
|Iggy
|28
|Republicans love russia
|15 hr
|Con
|1
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|Con
|37
|the soul of star
|Sat
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC