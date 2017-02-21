Black history program encourages students to dream
Julian Harris Elementary fifth-graders sing "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" during the Black History Month program Wednesday at the school. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] Peggy Towns dances with a student as the Gee Gee Girls Dancers perform during Julian Harris Elementary's Black History program Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Great Again
|Wed
|ThomasA
|10
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|20
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Nancy Millican
|36
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|Feb 17
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 15
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC