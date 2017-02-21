Bill would reduce number of weeks une...

Bill would reduce number of weeks unemployment benefits paid

A bill in an Alabama Senate committee today would change the formula for unemployment benefits, lowering the number of weeks it's paid based on the state unemployment rate. Senate Bill 188 by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, would change the maximum amount of benefits to 14 weeks, unless the state's unemployment rate is at or above 6.5 percent, then a week of compensation is added for each 0.5 additional percentage point of the unemployment rate, up to 20 weeks.

