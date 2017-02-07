Bentley budget includes raises, but health programs' costs worry officials
Gov. Robert Bentley is requesting a 4 percent cost of living adjustment for state employees, Finance Director Clinton Carter said today. Carter told lawmakers this morning that both the General Fund and education budgets are expecting slight revenue increases in 2018.
