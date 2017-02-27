Before theaters, Alabamians were entertained in grand opera houses
Here is a look at some surviving opera houses, including those still used for entertainment, and some buildings that have been demolished. If you know of other historical opera houses, or have photos, email [email protected] .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Iggy
|28
|Republicans love russia
|Sun
|Con
|1
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Con
|37
|the soul of star
|Sat
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC