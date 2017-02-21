Bass tournament to bring 400 anglers ...

Bass tournament to bring 400 anglers Saturday

More than 400 anglers will be in Decatur on Saturday for the first stop of the North Division of the Alabama Bass Trail Tournament Series. Take-off for the one-day tournament is set for 6:30 a.m. with weigh-ins at 2:30 p.m. at Ingalls Harbor.

