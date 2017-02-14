Barrels of Love food drive begins

Committee on Church Cooperation Executive Director Gail Monk prepares a Barrels of Love container at Ingalls Harbor. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Barrels of Love project Chairman Joe Holmes, left, helps Terri Womack, of Morgan County Association of Realtors, load a container into her van at Ingalls Harbor on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.