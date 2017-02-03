Bargain Hunt opening new stores in Al...

Bargain Hunt opening new stores in Alabama

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Alabama Live

The discount retailer is opening a 28,000-square-foot store at the Southland Plaza shopping center on Sixth Avenue in Decatur. It will be the chain's fourth Bargain Hunt in North Alabama and seventh statewide.

