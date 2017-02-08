Austin grad finds help in fight against sickle cell
When Semaj Johnson has needed help - in the form of emotional support or life-sustaining blood - he has found it. The 18-year-old Austin High School graduate is trying to keep sickle cell anemia from slowing him down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|24
|Making America Great Again
|Tue
|Mo Shabazz pleaze
|8
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|Feb 4
|Anita Bohner
|2
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|Feb 3
|Doctor Love
|2
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|medical weight loss
|64
|Need to know
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC