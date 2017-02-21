Appleton holding recruitment fair for...

Appleton holding recruitment fair for school substitutes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Appleton is holding a recruitment fair to find substitutes for teachers , Child Nutrition Program workers, clerical instructional aides and custodians for Decatur City Schools. The fair is Friday , 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodmeade Elementary School, 1400 19th Ave. S.W., Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10) 1 hr Nancy Millican 36
Shahdad Naghshpour Feb 18 Concerned Anerican 1
Amber harmon Feb 17 saddness 1
News Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar Feb 17 Russell Carden 1
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Feb 15 Physicist Albert ... 2
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Feb 15 Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
Why do Mexicans smell? Feb 13 ThomasA 2
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC