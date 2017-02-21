ACT Aspire's future in limbo
Unless the Alabama State Department of Education can explain to federal officials how ACT Aspire aligns with the state's college and career readiness standards, students may be taking the standardized test for the last time this spring. In a Jan. 6 letter, the U.S. Department of Education questioned whether the test accurately aligns with what is being taught in Alabama's classrooms and has threatened to withhold federal Title I funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the soul of star
|1 hr
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Fri
|ThomasA
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|10
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|20
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Feb 22
|Nancy Millican
|36
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC