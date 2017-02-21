ACT Aspire's future in limbo

ACT Aspire's future in limbo

Unless the Alabama State Department of Education can explain to federal officials how ACT Aspire aligns with the state's college and career readiness standards, students may be taking the standardized test for the last time this spring. In a Jan. 6 letter, the U.S. Department of Education questioned whether the test accurately aligns with what is being taught in Alabama's classrooms and has threatened to withhold federal Title I funding.

