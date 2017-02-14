2 of 3 inmates returned to custody after escape

The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release that agents apprehended 38-year-old Jonathan Keith Kennedy and 45-year-old Michael Ray Morrison about 1 p.m. Tuesday near Hospitality Park in Decatur. A search continues for the third inmate, 49-year-old James Brent Brown, who was serving a 99-year term for a manslaughter charge out of Morgan County.

