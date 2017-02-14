2 escaped Decatur Work Release inmates caught, 1 at large

Decatur police were searching the area near Decatur Morgan Hospital this morning after reports that two of three inmates who escaped from Decatur Work Release Center were spotted in the hospital's parking deck. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] Decatur police were searching the area near Decatur Morgan Hospital this morning after reports that two of three inmates who escaped from Decatur Work Release Center were spotted in the hospital's parking deck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.