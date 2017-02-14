2 escaped Decatur Work Release inmates caught, 1 at large
Decatur police were searching the area near Decatur Morgan Hospital this morning after reports that two of three inmates who escaped from Decatur Work Release Center were spotted in the hospital's parking deck. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] Decatur police were searching the area near Decatur Morgan Hospital this morning after reports that two of three inmates who escaped from Decatur Work Release Center were spotted in the hospital's parking deck.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Mon
|ThomasA
|2
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 11
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Feb 10
|Real
|47
|Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10)
|Feb 9
|Susan
|6
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|24
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|Feb 4
|Anita Bohner
|2
