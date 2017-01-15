You may qualify for free tax preparation services with Impact Alabama
Beginning on January 17, in partnership with the United Way of Madison County and UAH, Impact Alabama's SaveFirst initiative will provide free services to working families making up to $53,000 a year with kids in the home, or $20,000 a year without kids in the home. Last year, over 550 trained students from 21 campuses prepared tax returns for more than 9,000 families in cities statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Sun
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC