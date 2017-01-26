Workforce expo set Feb. 8 at Calhoun

Workforce expo set Feb. 8 at Calhoun

The Calhoun Community College Tech Prep Program will host its 2017 Career & Workforce expo Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Kelley Gymnasium on the Decatur campus. More than 1,000 students, parents and educators attended the 2016 event.

