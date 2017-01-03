Winter weather mostly avoids area, fr...

Winter weather mostly avoids area, freezing temperatures to linger

Jana Thomas runs with her dogs, Trudy, front, and Max as snow lightly falls Friday on Jackson Street Southeast in Decatur. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY Any ice remaining on area roads from Friday's winter precipitation may remain there for a few days until temperatures climb above the freezing mark either Sunday or Monday.

