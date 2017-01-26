Volunteers offering free income tax preparation at Decatur library

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program will help residents prepare their income taxes at the library three days a week from Wednesday through April 15. The RSVP assistance is among tips offered by Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange to avoid becoming a victim of tax schemes. Volunteers with the program, which is part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistant program established by the Internal Revenue Service, will be at the library from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.

