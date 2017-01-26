Volunteers offering free income tax p...

Volunteers offering free income tax preparation at Decatur library

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program will help residents prepare their income taxes at the library three days a week from Wednesday through April 15. The RSVP assistance is among tips offered by Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange to avoid becoming a victim of tax schemes. Volunteers with the program, which is part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistant program established by the Internal Revenue Service, will be at the library from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.

