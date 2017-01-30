Trade war could affect Decatur more than most cities, statistics show
Steam and other byproducts of manufacturing rises from industrial plants along the Tennessee River in Decatur. The city ranks seventh nationally in the percentage of exports in its local gross domestic product.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|3 hr
|Drax112
|6
|Stump
|14 hr
|Star
|5
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC